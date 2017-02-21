RAILA ODINGA cannot beat UHURU in Kisii in the 2017 General Elections - Deputy Governor

Kisii County Deputy Governor, Joash Maangi, has said that Kisii County is a Jubilee zone and CORD leader, Raila Odinga, will be shocked on August 8 .





Addressing journalists in Kisii town on Friday, Maangi noted that the Jubilee administration is making inroads in Kisii and Nyamira Counties due to ‘infrastructural projects’ initiated since 2013.





“Things have since changed and I think Raila should swallow that reality. Uhuru has initiated a number of infrastructural projects here and I am optimistic that he will carry the day,” Maangi said.





“As Jubilee team, we have put mechanisms in place to win the popular vote from Gusii. People are tired with politics of rhetoric,” Maangi added.





Maangi said the Kisii community cannot support a lazy leader like Raila Odinga who is only interested with power and enriching his relatives.





He said Uhuru is development oriented leader and he has interests of Kenyans at heart.





The Kenyan DAILY POST