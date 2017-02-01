RAILA ODINGA and his sister have been demanding bribes from me! US billionaire reveals

A prominent American investor has revealed that CORD leader, Raila Odinga, is frustrating his businesses through extortion, violence and eviction threats.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday at Six Eighty Hotel, Dominion Farms Ltd CEO, Calvin Burgess, revealed that Raila Odinga is using proxies to demand bribes from him or be evicted from Kenya.





Burgess claimed that Raila and his sister, Ruth Odinga, have been contacting him and demanding money to fund ODM’s activities including Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.





The American billionaire also said that Mr Odinga had forcibly instructed Mr Leonard Otieno Oriaro, an MCA in the area, to frustrate Dominion.





He claimed that Raila has sent goons to beat him and his employees on three occasions, forcing him to flee to the US.





He now wants the Interior Ministry to deploy security officers to the farm located in Yala Swamp, to protect him from “hired goons”.





Dominion Farms are located in Siaya County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST