RAILA now wants MAILU and MURAGURI sacked and jailed over strike and jailing of doctors

Former Prime Minister Rail Odinga’s ODM has called for the sacking of Health Cabinet Secretary, Cleopa Mailu, and his Principal Secretary, Nicholas Muraguri, over the ongoing doctors’ strike, which is in its third month.





ODM, through its Devolution Secretary, Kipkorir Menjo, accused Mailu and Muraguri of dragging their differences into a critical sector like health which touches on the lives of people.





He said the bad blood between the two had scuttled efforts to end the strike and saw doctors jailed for demanding their rights.





“The CS and PS should be considerate to the poor suffering patients in public hospitals. There have also been a lot of scandals in the Ministry. President Uhuru Kenyatta should crack the whip and sack them,” said Menjo.





“The tug of war between the two senior Ministry officials has hampered the process of negotiation between the Government and the doctors. The negotiations should be done without the two if consensus is to be reached,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST