RAILA not lucky this time as IG travels to China to shop for more tear gas and anti-riot gears

The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is not taking anything to chance ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This is after Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, travelled to China to shop for more tear gas and anti-riot gear to prepare for the Opposition.





Boinnet and his delegation left for China on Saturday for one week trip to shop for police gear.





Apart from tear gas, Boinnet will shop for guns, bullet proof vests, night vision gadgets to help in night operations, search and rescue operations.





Last week, police received three trailers of tear gas canisters imported from China. The trailers were escorted from Mombasa to the police stores in Nairobi.





The Jubilee Government also acquired 25 Mine Resistant Personnel Carrier and 30 Amoured Personnel Carrier from China.



