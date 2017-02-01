RAILA & MUTHAMA caught red handed lying to Kenyans! He was unconscious before he died.

Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, claimed on Monday that the late Kwale Senator, Boy Juma Boy endorsed ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, as the NASA presidential flag bearer before he died.





Muthama, who was speaking during the burial of Boy Juma in Vanga, Kwale County, announced that he had spoken to the Senator in hospital a day before he died.





He said Boy’s dying wish was that he ensures Raila Odinga becomes NASA’s presidential flag bearer.





“Boy told me to ensure that Baba (Raila) wins in the August election. I asked him why ... but he said that Baba is a very clever person and no other politician can match him (Ni mtu mjanja sana. Hakuna mtu anamuweza),” Muthama said.





But according to Juma’s relatives, the Senator never spoke to any politician because he was unconscious from the day he was taken to hospital.





“The Senator was unconscious for the five days he was in hospital,” a relative told journalists.





The Kenyan DAILY POST