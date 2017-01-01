RAILA is a minced meat again as IEBC releases top 10 Counties in voter registration - LIST.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have said it may miss the target of registering 6 million new voters as the exercise enters its third week.





Addressing the media on Tuesday, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, said the commission has only registered 1,539,879 out of 6 million voters.





“This means that much work still needs to be done,” said Wabukati while releasing the results.





Here are top ten Counties in terms of voter registration according to IEBC.





1. Kajiado.





2. Mandera.





3. Kirinyaga.





4. Kiambu.





5. Muranga.





6. Narok.





7. Nakuru





8. Wajir.





9. Tana River.





10. Garrissa.





Here are the numbers according to regions.





1. Rift valley region – 348,351 votes





2. Eastern Region- 240,611





3. Central Kenya – 238,568





4. Nairobi city – 182,265





5. Nyanza region- 180,208





6. Coast region – 170,548





7. Western Region – 134,256





8. North Eastern region – 39,641



