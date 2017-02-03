RAILA has panicked over high voter registration in Mt Kenya! See his foolish argument.

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, seems to have panicked over high voter registration figures in Mt Kenya especially Central Kenya region.





Speaking in Lavington, Nairobi, on Wednesday, Raila said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should investigate claims that underage Kenyans are being registered as voters in Kiambu and Nyeri Counties.





Raila also alleged that former IEBC commissioners tampered with the BVR system to show that Jubilee is registering more voters in their strongholds.





“Ex-IEBC commissioners tampered with BVR system to show Jubilee is registering more voters in their strongholds,” Raila said.





“We have also established that people are being registered without ID cards,” Raila added.





He said he will not accept election results if Mt Kenya region continues to lead in voter registration asking why are Kikuyus registering in big numbers yet they registered in 2013.





“Why are Jubilee strongholds registering more than CORD strongholds?” Raila asked.





The Kenyan DAILY POST