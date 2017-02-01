RAILA exposes IEBC officials colluding with UHURU to rig him in August - Nowhere to hide

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused officials in the ICT department of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of conspiring to rig him in the August polls.





Speaking yesterday, Raila claimed that ICT officials in IEBC were colluding with the Jubilee Government to interfere with the ongoing voter registration exercise with an aim of rigging the upcoming elections.





According to Raila, some officials in question were those who helped Uhuru rig in 2013.





“There are particular individuals, especially those in the ICT department, whose integrity is in question; they are the ones tarnishing the name of the commission. We have intel that they are conspiring to interfere with the voter registration,’’ Raila said.





This comes even as it emerged that IEBC and the Opposition may opt for out of the court settlement as they seek to solve the impasse over an audit of the voter register.





The Kenyan DAILY POST