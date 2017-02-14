RAILA celebrates as CHEBUKATI shocks UHURU/ RUTO by refusing! They never saw it coming

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has shocked President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee.





This is after he refused to help them conduct free and fair nominations as they had requested in order avert the likely fallout within the party as a result of unfair nominations.





Speaking yesterday, Chebukati announced that IEBC will not conduct nominations for Jubilee or any other political party ahead of the August elections, thereby dealing Jubilee a severe blow.





According to Chebukati, the commission lacked enough capacity to conduct nominations for political parties.





The President’s party had requested IEBC to conduct primaries for them to ensure those who get Jubilee tickets are those deserving them.





However, Chebukati’s announcement comes as good news for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who had vehemently opposed Jubilee’s request to have IEBC conduct their nominations.





The Kenyan DAILY POST