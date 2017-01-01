RAILA causes more trouble for RUTO after cheating on his wife, RACHEL, with PRISCAH

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga continued to cause more trouble for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the August General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, Raila accused Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta of dishing out money in harambees and campaigns and failing to tackle the pressing issues such as the doctors and lecturers' strikes that have crippled service delivery in the country.





He urged Kenyans to register as voters and help to kick Jubilee Government out of office in the coming polls.





“Ruto anaruka pale na magunia ya pesa ati harambee. Hiyo pesa mbona hajaweka kwa hazina ya serikali ili serikali itumie kulipa mshahara ya madaktari na wahathiri (Ruto flies with sacks of money to give in harambees. Why hasn't he invested that money in paying salaries for doctors and lecturers?)," Raila wondered.





Raila’s pressure comes even as Ruto is faced with marital problems where he admitted to cheating on his wife, Rachel, with Priscah Chemutai who he sired a daughter with.





Ruto admitted to being the biological father of Chemutai’s daughter.





