RAILA and NASA banned from Narok - You gave us nothing when you were in Government

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai has dismissed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s NASA’s forays into Narok saying it is a waste of time.





Speaking after a friendly football match between Narok combined and KPL’s AFC Leopards, Tunai said Raila and NASA’s visit to Narok will not change the voting pattern, because the Maasai community knows Raila and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka did nothing for them when they were in Government.





“Raila was a Prime Minister for five years; Kalonzo was Vice President for a similar period. Between these two individuals, nothing was ever done to benefit the Maasai community,” Tunai stated.





“The Jubilee Government’s development record for the Maasai people speaks for itself. When we talk about rural electrification, Jubilee has connected over 42, 000 households to the national grid. For more than 70 years, the previous Governments only managed to connect 7, 000 households,” he added.





