RAILA and JOHO in deep trouble as AKASHA brothers spill the beans! DEA were shocked.

Last month, the Kenyan Government extradited two Kenyan brothers to the United States for conspiring to smuggle 98 kgs of heroin into the US.





Following their extradition, Baktasha and Ibrahim Akasha appeared before a New York courtroom on Friday where they were charged with the offence of smuggling drugs into the United States.





The two together with one Indian and one Pakistanian national were clad in prison uniforms resembling hospital scrubs - the protective garment worn by doctors and nurses in operating theatres.





Before they were charged, Baktasha and Ibrahim were questioned by Drug and Enforcement Agency (DEA) officials who were shocked to learn that even senior politicians in Kenya are engaged in the drug trade.





The Akashas mentioned Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, who they said assisted them by creating a conducive environment for them to operate freely in Mombasa when carrying out their dirty businesses.





They also told the DEA officers that some of the money they collected funded political parties in Kenya.





They mentioned Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party as one of the many parties they fund using drug money.





ODM party is associated with CORD leader, Raila Odinga.





