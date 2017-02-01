RAILA and JOHO are planning to rig votes in Coast like in 2013 - MARWA drops a bombshell.

Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders of planning to rig elections in the Coast.





Addressing a press conference on Friday, Marwa said the Government is well aware of schemes ODM is employing to ensure the polls are rigged in their favour.





He said Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, rigged the 2013 elections and he wants to employ the same tactics in August.





The no-nonsense County Administrator said he has intelligence that ODM officials have stationed youth at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) registration centres to steal voters’ information.





“We have intelligence reports showing youth from a certain political coalition hang around registration centres. They steal voters’ information and in the evening you get a text message congratulating you for joining ODM,” said Marwa.



