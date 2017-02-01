RAILA and his men makes MAGGIE KENYATTA cancel beyond zero! They are lords of poverty!

First Lady Magaret Kenyatta has cancelled this year's First Lady’s Half Marathon to avoid "politicising the event".





In a statement to the press, Maggie said that she reached the decision to avoid any conflict with the ongoing political campaigns with her cause to end maternal and child mortality across the country.





“Over the last four years we have worked together, we have run together, bonded by our shared conviction that no mother should die while giving life and that every child should live to see their 5th birthday and I am not willing to politicise this agenda. As a consequence, I feel it necessary to cancel the First Lady’s Half Marathon this year," said the First Lady.





She said the marathon will continue next year and thanked Kenyans and other well wishers who have in previous years joined the project.





"We have done more together than I imagined possible. We have run marathons and raised enough money to purchase 47 fully equipped mobile clinics delivered to every single County in Kenya," Maggie said.





“I want to reassure all Kenyans that this is a commitment that will remain with me throughout my life," Maggie added.





