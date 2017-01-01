Put your house in order before going for the Presidency against UHURU! KALONZO told

Wiper democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has been asked to end the wrangles within his party before asking other leaders from Ukambani to back his Presidential bid during the upcoming General Elections.





Speaking in Kalawa Ward during a tour to inspect Community Development Funds (CDF) projects in different schools in Mbooni, area MP, Kisoi Munyao, said that recent squabbles in Wiper are giving a red light about the party arguing that it has no future.





Kisoi, who has since dumped Wiper, said that he cannot afford to reunite with Kalonzo before the upcoming elections when the Chairman of the party, David Musila, is among the people complaining about unfair treatment by the party boss.





“I cannot risk going back when even chairman David Musila is complaining about unfairness,” said Munyao.





The vocal MP also bashed Kalonzo for imposing leaders on the people of this part of the nation instead of allowing them to exercise their democratic right when that time comes.





The Kenyan DAILY POST