PRISCAH is a loose lady who is blackmailing RUTO! See the number of men she has slept with.

Deputy President William Ruto has acknowledged having a child with another woman and refuted claims that he has not been taking care of her.





On Thursday , a woman identified as Priscah Chemutai, sued Ruto for child support saying she wanted him compelled to support the girl.





But in a fast response, Ruto said he has been supporting his child and even paying her schools fees in a private boarding school.





“My 11-year old child Abby is well catered for, including her education at a private boarding school," Ruto said.





Ruto also revealed that she assisted Abby mother’s to find a job of 90,000 a month and also pays her Sh 40,000 monthly for child upkeep.





“For the record I did find Abby's mother a 90k-a-month job, 40k monthly upkeep ever since. She went ahead to get her own 3 other kids though," Ruto wrote.





From Ruto’s statement, it seems Priscah is loose and careless. How can she go ahead and get 3 other fatherless kids? Why is she only blackmailing Ruto? She should look for the other three men to pay for her upkeep as well!





