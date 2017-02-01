President UHURU’s interview with Radio Jambo’s MBUSII at State House Nairobi (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Radio Jambo’s Daniel Githinji Mwangi better known as ‘Mbusii’ at State House Nairobi to appeal to the youth to register as voters ahead of August 8th General Elections.

In the short interview, the President beseeched the youth who are majority in Kenya to make sure they register and elect leaders who will have their interests at heart.


