Pregnant Kenyan LADIES advised to shower while seated as Doctors’ strike persists! SAD

The ongoing Doctors’ strike has paralysed operations in most Government hospitals and even private hospitals are overwhelmed culminating in loss of lives.





This guy narrates how a frustrated man drew a gun at Nairobi West Hospital as he waited for a doctor to attend to his patient who was in critical condition.





Meanwhile, pregnant women are being advised to shower while seated since a slight bathroom accident could be fatal and no doctors are available to attend them.





Unfortunately, the President and Deputy President are behaving like it is business as usual since to them mobilizing people to register as voters is important than the addressing the health crisis.





See the post below about the sorry state of affairs in our beloved country.