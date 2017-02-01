Political parties put IEBC on notice for secretly doing this with NGOs behind their backs

Political parties have faulted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for locking them out in the ongoing voter registration exercise.





Speaking during a meeting with IEBC officials, political parties, through their representatives, demanded a greater say in the electoral processes such as procurement of poll equipment and clean up of voter register.





Sources intimated that the parties were categorical that IEBC must consult them in all activities in the lead up to the August 8th General Election.





“Our position, and which is backed by law, is that the IEBC can only dialogue with political parties in all matters relating to elections. On matter of general policy, they are at liberty to meet other political parties’ representatives,” said PPLC Chairman Philip Obonyo.





“IEBC made the first mistake when it used NGOs to sensitize voters on the need to register. NGOs lack ground to convince voters on this noble task. Political parties ought to have been involved to mobilize potential voters since they have the networks on the ground,” he added.



