PHOTOs of UHURU’s rally in Kwale that will make RAILA ODINGA claim it is photoshop.

President Uhuru Kenyatta received a heroic welcome in Kwale County on Wednesday when he went there to mobilize residents to register as voters.





Though Kwale is perceived to be an opposition stronghold, Uhuru took the County by storm with thousands waiting for him as he traversed the vote rich County.





Residents assured him of their support and said they are tired of being in the opposition.





Here are photos of Uhuru’s rallies in Kwale County that will make Raila Odinga and his team claim that it was photoshop.



