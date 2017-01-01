PHOTOs of socialite lawyer DONALD KIPKORIR’s ruracio for soon-to-be wife, NONI WERU.

After proposing to his lover, Noni Weru, aboard an Emirates flight, City lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, held a traditional Kikuyu dowry payment ceremony (ruracio) at Kiganjo, Nyeri over the weekend.





The ceremony was attended by several public figures and politicians such as PLO Lumumba, Engineer Ephraim Maina and Ngunjiri Wambugu.





Noni’s mother is a prominent businesswoman in Nyeri with interests in hotels - she is the infamous lady who kicked out then ODM presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, from her hotel in Karatina in 2007.





See pics below.