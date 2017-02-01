PHOTOs of Ex- Minister’s daughter who has wrecked ANN KIGUTA’s home after having S£X with her MAN.

Citizen TV anchor, Ann Kiguta, has been dating Uhuru Kenyatta’s Personal Assistant, Jomo Gecaga, for quite some-time.





Ann’s affair with Jomo came to the limelight after they were frequently spotted having good times in social joints.





Gecaga impregnated the s3xy anchor last year and rumour started going round that they were planning to settle down for marriage.





However, snoops whispered to us that their affair has hit a snag after Jomo cheated on the s3xy screen-siren with Nyokabi Kamotho, the daughter of the late Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Kamotho.





Jomo has been secretly chewing this beauty who is a notorious home wrecker.





Ann realized that Jomo is involved in an illicit affair with Kamotho’s daughter recently.

Nyokabi Kamotho’s randy behaviours are well known.





She was once busted in a Nairobi lodging having s3x with former screen-siren and top news anchor Nyatichi Nyasani’s husband, Mr Sitati.



