PHOTOs of Classic 105’s WAKANAI’s wife, the Woman who tolerates his nonsense.

Classic 105’s ardent fan, Wakanai, came to the limelight after he started attacking women on the popular morning show hosted by Maina Kageni.





Every time Wakanai opens his mouth, what comes out is garbage and male chauvinism.





When you hear him talk nonsense on radio and social media, don’t think he is just another senior bachelor.





He is a father and husband to a beautiful woman who tolerates his nonsense.



