PHOTOs of the beautify JKUAT female student brutally murdered by her brother.

A fourth year Engineering student at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) who went missing a fortnight ago, was found murdered and dismembered.





Grace Nduta, 22, was allegedly killed by her 24-year brother in Ruiru and parts of her body were found in different locations.





Some parts of her body were found in a bush in Juja, Kalimoni, while other parts were found stuffed in a bucket at a house in Kahawa West.





A manhunt has been launched for the suspect who is a Bachelor of Commerce graduate and the motive of the murder remains unknown.





Below are some of her photos.