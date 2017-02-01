PHOTOs from the scene where 2 politicians from Baringo were brutally murdered.

Two politicians from the volatile Baringo region were shot dead on Friiday Night when they were having fun with friends.





The two, a Tiaty Constituency Parliamentary aspirant Pepee Kitambaa and Loyamorok Member of the County Assembly (MCA), Kibet Cheretei, were shot dead at around 3.00 am.





Mr Kitambaa, who is eyeing the Parliamentary seat currently held by Asman Kamama on a Jubilee Party ticket, and Mr Cheretei, were gunned down at a night club in the town of Marigat.





The vehicles belonging to the politicians were also destroyed during the attack with that of the MCA being set ablaze while that of Mr Kitambaa was vandalized.





Mr Ndung’u, the police boss, said that the two killers who attacked and murdered the politicians had concealed their identities by wearing masks and were armed with machetes and an AK47 assault rifle.