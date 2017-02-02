PETER MUNYA officially declares who he will support for President between UHURU and RAILA

Meru Governor Peter Munya finally returned home as he swore political allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August General Elections.





Speaking over the weekend, Munya assured Uhuru of the Ameru votes in the coming election.





He also assured the President of the warm welcome when he tours the county in February to commission roads and health projects.





“In February, Uhuru is coming on a development tour. We love the President and will present our needs to him. We will remind him about the roads we need in Kangeta, Laare and other areas,” said Munya.





“I am for his re-election. I am working with the Jubilee Government and I will support him. We want to engage him in development matters because we want the Government to build roads for us and also address insecurity in Nyambene,” he added.





Munya’s declaration deals former Prime Minister Raila Odinga a severe blow considering that the former PM was banking on him to shake things for Uhuru in Meru.



