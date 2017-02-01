PETER MUNYA impregnated me and wants to kill me - LADY exposes everything (PHOTOs)

Meru Governor, Peter Munya, has been exposed by a lady who claims that he impregnated her and then dumped her like garbage after she gave birth.





The lady claims that she met Munya in 2015 when she was a student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).





They started an illicit affair behind his wife’s back but things hit a snag after she gave birth.





“ The only thing Munya did is to rent house for me in a furnished apartment in Westlands Church road at 180,000 per month for 10 months when I gave birth and bring me shopping or tell me to go to Westlands where he had an office at Delta corner.





He also bought me a car which I dont know how much its costed. My life is becoming hard for me having a one year old baby whose father has neglected us. My parents always ask me to take my husband home for them to see him but because of Munya threats, I am always afraid to tell them who is my child's father. I have photos we were taken together during our happier days at Sportsman Arms in nanyuki. I don’t request anything from him all I want is for him to take care of his daughter.” She ranted.





The popular Governor supported her pregnancy for a few months and then cut communication and started threatening her life.





Last Tuesday, she texted the Governor telling him that their 1 year old daughter was sick and he didn’t reply.





She wanted money to take the baby to hospital but Munya gave her a deaf ear.





When she threatened to report him to police, he vowed to kill her.





This is how the poor lady exposed randy Munya in one of the popular facebook groups and the photos she shared.