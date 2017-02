PETER MUNYA impregnated me and wants to kill me - LADY exposes everything (PHOTOs)

He also bought me a car which I dont know how much its costed. My life is becoming hard for me having a one year old baby whose father has neglected us. My parents always ask me to take my husband home for them to see him but because of Munya threats, I am always afraid to tell them who is my child's father. I have photos we were taken together during our happier days at Sportsman Arms in nanyuki. I don’t request anything from him all I want is for him to take care of his daughter.”