PESA OTAS: You won’t believe how much MICHAEL OLUNGA earns in china per month.

Kenyan striker Michael Olunga completed a shock move to Chinese Super League outfit, Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng, last month.





According to reports, Olunga’s new employers splashed Sh 467m to secure his signature from Sweden’s Djurgardens IF.





While some Kenyans criticized his move as they believed he has effectively put his career in jeopardy, it has emerged that the offer was too good for him to turn down.





Sources privy to the deal intimate that the Chinese side forked out over Sh1.2 billion to acquire his services.





Sh500 million was the transfer fee paid to Olunga’s former club with the remaining going to agent fees and Olunga’s mouth watering salary of Sh 12 million per month for the duration of his contract which is 4 years.





The former Gor Mahia hit-man has also been paid Sh 288 million upfront-half of his total earnings minus winning bonuses.





Now that is what we call crazy money and you would crazy to turn it down.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.