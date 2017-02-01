People like RUTO are the ones sabotaging UHURU in fight against corruption - ALFRED MUTUA

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua has reiterated his resolve to supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August General Election.





Speaking during his two day tour of Coast to popularize his Maendeleo Chap Chap Movement, Mutua said Uhuru is the best thing that ever happened to Kenya and urged Kenyans to re-elect him in August.





On the war against corruption, Mutua blamed Uhuru’s juniors for sabotaging the fight against graft.





“People within the Jubilee administration were frustrating President Uhuru Kenyatta’s commitment to fight corruption. I know the President as a selfless leader who is trying a lot to fight graft. Those letting him down are in Government and close to him,” Mutua said.





Mutua also drummed up support for his party, saying it is the only party which is committed to the interest of the common Kenyan who want to see economic development.



