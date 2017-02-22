OUMA OLUGA must be investigated for calling for killing of KIKUYUS the Rwandan style - MPs.

A section of Jubilee Party MPs have asked Criminal Investigations Department (CID) sleuths to start investigating Kenya Medical and Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Ouma Oluga, who called for the butchering of members of the Kikuyu community the ‘Rwandan way’ .





In his Facebook post, Ouma Oluga said Kikuyus are cursed and they should be butchered the way Hutus killed the Tsusis in Rwanda.





The MPs led by Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, alleged that from 2014, Ouma Oluga has been spewing tribal hatred on social media, particularly on Facebook.





The MPs also asked National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) boss, Francis ole Kaparo, to probe the 'reckless perpetuation of hate and ethnic profiling' by the doctors’ boss.





"From that vantage position, Oluga's ideas and opinions are highly influential and can fuel conflicts which are uncalled for," said Ichungwa.





"To cast an ethnic community as a national problem and suggest or predict an' explosion' because of bitterness, is not only reckless but toxic," Ichungwa added.





Other MPs included John Kiragu (Limuru), Cornelly Serem (Aldai) and Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi Woman Rep).





The Kenyan DAILY POST