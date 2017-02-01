OPARANYA shocks RAILA as he reveals UHURU may beat him badly in August and this is why

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also the ODM deputy party leader, has asked the Opposition to do joint nominations under the National Super Alliance (NASA) if they are serious on beating President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August 8th General Election.





Speaking yesterday, Oparanya warned that Jubilee stands a better chance of beating NASA if Opposition parties will be greedy enough to field their own candidates for various seats across the country.





He asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to convince his friends so that they can hold joint NASA nominations.





“The National Super Alliance risks losing many seats if member parties field their own candidates. Ford Kenya, ANC and Wiper want to have their own candidates on the ballot paper, but for ODM, we are for join nominations so we don’t divide the votes,” said Oparanya.





“If other parties ignore joint nominations, ODM will ask its supporters to do six-piece voting,” he warned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST