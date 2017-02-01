OMAR moves to bury JOHO completely and UHURU is happy! See he’s did to ensure he loses

Mombasa Senator Omar Hassan intensified his smear campaigns against Governor Ali Hassan Joho as he angles to unseat him in the August 8th election.





Speaking during the launch of the week-long voter registration activation caravan across the Coastal region, Omar accused Joho of exploiting Mombasa residents with high taxes and promised to reduce taxes drastically if elected Governor on Wiper Party ticket.





He said his first agenda in office if elected Governor will be to cut the cost of doing business in the region, especially in Mombasa County, which he said was the most expensive County to do business thanks to Governor Joho for scaring away investors with his ridiculous taxes.





“Joho’s boosting of high revenue collection in the last financial year ended hurting business operations in the County and that’s what I will correct if elected Governor,” Omar said.



