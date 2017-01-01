OLOO exposes UHURU/ RUTO even more with a shocking request! They can’t hide this time

Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, has made a satirical request to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, in a move to expose the corrupt Jubilee regime after defecting to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM.





In his weird request, Oloo asked Uhuru/ Ruto to tell Kenyans how much they wanted to loot and steal after getting to power so that Raila Odinga can pay them off for them to leave Kenyans in peace.





He accused Jubilee of engaging in corruption at the expense of poor Kenyans and thanked God for opening his eyes early enough.





“I dare ask the thieving, corrupt Jubilee mandarins to tell Kenyans how much they need so that we write them cheques for them to leave us in peace to enable us reconstruct our country and our lives,” Oloo said.





Oloo asked residents of Kisumu to register as voters in large numbers to help Raila Odinga send Uhuru home after the August polls.



