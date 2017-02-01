Ole NTIMAMA’s favourite daughter launches bid for Narok Women Rep and RAILA is not happy

Daughter of the late Maasai strongman William Ole Ntimama, Lydia Naneu Masikonte, has launched her bid for the Narok Women Representative seat in the August 8th General Election.





Lydia, who vied for the same seat on an ODM ticket in 2013 and lost it to URP’s Soipan Tuya, will be vying on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party this time around.





However, she will have to battle it out with the incumbent, Tuya, for Jubilee Party ticket in the nominations and the winner will face either Rebeca Tonkei or Eunice Marima of ODM.





However, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is worried about Ntimama’s daughter’s bid after it emerged that she is the favourite to clinch the seat.





The elders endorsed her to go for the seat on a Jubilee ticket and Raila Odinga can’t stomach it.





Led by former Councillor, Nkuruna Ole Masikonte, the elders vowed to rally support behind Ntimama’s daughter to ensure she clinches the Jubilee Party ticket in the primaries and seat in the General Election.





