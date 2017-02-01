ODM MPs visit jailed Dr. DAISY KORIR at Lang’ata women’s prison and share PHOTOs

Three Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party MPs on Tuesday morning visited Dr. Daisy Korir at Lang’ata Women’s prison.





Busia Women Representative, Florence Mutua, Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga and Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, shared photos online having a chat with Dr. Daisy, who is among seven KMPDU officials jailed for one month after refusing to call off the medics’ strike that has entered its 75th day.





According to Hon. Florence Mutua, Dr. Daisy’s spirit remains unbroken.





See photos below.