ODM MP who joined UHURU/ RUTO caught with 1000 IDs and registering voters illegally

A prominent ODM MP was chased away from Mathare constituency in Nairobi on Tuesday after he was caught red handed registering voters illegally.





Steve Kariuki, who was elected in Parliament using the ODM ticket, was caught with his brother registering voters at the Mathare Sub-county headquarters.





Kariuki and his brother were registering voters at CDF offices located at Mathare sub county headquarters.





There was tension in the area after residents threatened to burn the Chief’s Camp where Kariuki’s brother was locked. The MP was not arrested because he escaped with his security guards.





Cases of illegal voter registration have been reported in the past few days as Biometric Voter Registration kits have been found in lodgings and houses registering voters past the allocated time.





On Monday , National Youth Service (NYS) officers were caught red handed registering youths illegally in Runda, Nairobi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST