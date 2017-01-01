NTIMAMA’s daughter, Lydia, to quit Jubilee and join RAILA as she sends UHURU a warning

The daughter of the late former Minister, William Ole Ntimama, Lydia, has threatened to quit the Jubilee Party ahead of the August polls.





Speaking in Narok, Lydia, who announced that she will be running for the Narok Women Representative on a Jubilee Party ticket, sent a tough warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his team in Narok to ensure the Jubilee nominations are free and fair or else she will ditch the party and join former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM and NASA.





She asked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point man in Maasailand, to deliver the message to the Head of State.





“There is a lot of unfairness going on in Jubilee and it must be spoken so that Gen. Nkaisery can hear. The nominations are around the corner and this unfairness must be stopped. These are your votes if you want them but if you don’t, we will decamp to the Opposition,” she stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST