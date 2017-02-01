No Muslim will vote for UHURU after this - What RAILA told them that reopened wounds

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has urged the Muslim community to reject Jubilee in totality in the coming elections, accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of violating their civil liberties in the name of fighting Al Shabaab terrorists.





Speaking in Garissa County while on a vote hunting mission, Raila accused Jubilee of fragrant violation of Muslim rights and liberties in North Eastern and Coast regions under the pretext of fighting terror.





The former PM disclosed that the Jubilee administration had profiled numerous youths in Coast and North Eastern for crimes they never committed with some of them being eliminated.





He urged Muslims to protest against Uhuru/ Ruto’s brutality and discrimination against them by voting out Jubilee and voting in the National Super Alliance (NASA), which, he said, will protect the rights and liberties of everyone, including Muslims.





The Kenyan DAILY POST