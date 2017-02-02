NKAISERY bans RAILA from Maasai and gags him from commenting on Maasai’s land

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against commenting on land that belongs to the Maasai community.





Speaking during the burial of Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Alex Ole Magelo’s father in Narok North, Nkaisery told Raila and CORD to stop duping the Maasai that they will repossess land sold to outsiders when they form the next Government.





He accused the Opposition of trying to gain political mileage by duping the community into believing that they could get back land they sold to outsiders.





Nkaisery noted that the only land which could be repossessed is that which was grabbed and not what was sold.





“I have been seeing some Opposition leaders running up and down telling people that they will return the Maasai land. My friend, if you sold your land and I am a Kenyan who bought it, the only way you could get it back is if I sold it to you at a profit,” said Nkaisery.





“If it is a public utility or individual land that was taken by another person by force, as the Government, we shall ensure that the right of every Kenyan is respected and we shall recover it, but if it was sold willingly, it is gone,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST