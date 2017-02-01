NKAISERY attacks TRUMP badly for doing this to UHURU and Kenyans - It was stupid

Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery has lashed out at the US for withdrawing its team from the IAAF World Under 18 Championship scheduled to be held on 12th July this year in Nairobi over fears of Al Shabaab attacks.





Nkaisery noted that it was foolish and ill advised for President Donald Trump’s administration to withdraw the US team from IAAF championship over unsubstantiated claims.





He rubbished the statement by the US as untrue saying Kenya’s security is on the ground to ensure the championship will be safe.





“Their move is far-fetched and far from the truth and reality on the ground,” said Nkaissery.





“Kenya’s security is perfect and there is no doubt about that. All our security apparatus and intelligence are in place in readiness for the championship,” he added.





The USA Track and Field (USTAF) announced that Team USA will not send a delegation of athletes to the last edition of the global showpiece scheduled for July 12 to 16 2017 in Nairobi over fear of terror attacks.





New Zealand, Britain, Australia, Canada and Switzerland have also forfeited the games for the same reasons.





The Kenyan DAILY POST