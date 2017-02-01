NJOROGE causes confusion as he is set to be DP - See who he will support for President

Jubilee nominated Senator Paul Njoroge has made a shocking declaration regarding his future political career.





Speaking during an interview with the mdia, Njoroge, who was recently involved in gun drama with Vivo CEO, Polycap Igathe, over the de-branding of a Shell station in Naivasha, announced that he will be a Presidential running mate in the 2022 General Election.





He said that he will first vie for the Nakuru Governorship on a KANU ticket this year before deputizing someone in 2022 as Deputy President.





Njoroge, who has since defected from Jubilee to KANU, also made it clear that he will be supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the August elections.





“I will serve a Governor of Nakuru for five years to prove that it is possible to have a corrupt-free leader. Thereafter, I will be a running mate in 2022, for a Presidential candidate whom I do not know at the moment,” said Njoroge.





