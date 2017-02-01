NGILU shocks KALONZO/ RAILA again as she changes her mind over who she supports

NARC Leader, Charity Ngilu, has changed her mind over who she will support for President.





Speaking yesterday, Ngilu said her party was yet to decide who to support for President and which coalition to vouch for.





She said Jubilee and NASA leaders were only talking instead of tabling their manifestos thus making it hard for her party to choose who to support.





“Kenyans are interested in being told how the next Government intends to improve their lives. How can we commit to support a side whose plans we have not seen?” Ngilu asked.





“Doctors have been on strike for four months, the prices of basic items are beyond the reach of ordinary people and so, Presidential hopefuls should tell Kenyans how they will deal with these problems,” she added.





This comes even as Ngilu had allegedly defected from Jubilee to NASA and vowed to support Kalonzo for President.





The Kenyan DAILY POST