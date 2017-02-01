Never trust anyone! Citizen TV’s LILLIAN MULI reveals what close friends she trusted did to her.

Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has opened up on her private life and revealed why she keeps few friends.





While speaking during an interview, the sultry talented anchor who keeps on trending 0n social media with all manner of scandals, said that she has been betrayed by close friends and that’s why she decided to keep her circle small.





“When I joined the media, I started getting a bigger circle of friends. But I ended up talking to wrong pe0ple, misquoted sometimes by friends. Sometimes I would say things and they would end up on blogs.” Lillian said.





According to Lillian, when you are in the limelight, it’s not easy to figure out who is your real friend.





“I realised that when you keep a small circle particularly when you are in the limelight, it’s easier to pinpoint where things you said are coming from or who your real friend is.





You’d realise alot of people would want to be close to you for different reasons-some are opportunists. Others just want you for latest gossip.” She added.





Lillian claims her brothers have been her best friends for the longest time.





The Kenyan DAILY POST