Naughty WOMAN! Controversial Kenyan TV girl shares PHOTOS N@K3D in a bath-tub.

SAFETY CAUTION: Do not 'sinzia' in your tub! It could lead to deep sleep and drowning!!! My eyes are shut here but I was definitely NOT sleeping at all, just enjoying the mint flavored water soothing my smooth skin and the nice strawbery scented gel that i had poured in the water! So relaxing (especially ukitoka kupanda these filthy Nbi mats and buses, u feel so cleansed by the mint u ca