Naughty WOMAN! Controversial Kenyan TV girl shares PHOTOS N@K3D in a bath-tub.

Former KBC anchor and s3xy TV host, Elizabeth Irungu, has been courting controversies from right, left and centre.





When she is not confessing her love for s3x, she is abusing men and sharing crazy photos for her male followers to salivate on.





The “yellow yellow “ TV girl shared photos goofing around in a bath-tub saying,





“ After office hours,all I want to do is chill in my bathtub and peacefully watch some tv!





SAFETY CAUTION: Do not 'sinzia' in your tub! It could lead to deep sleep and drowning!!! My eyes are shut here but I was definitely NOT sleeping at all, just enjoying the mint flavored water soothing my smooth skin and the nice strawbery scented gel that i had poured in the water! So relaxing (especially ukitoka kupanda these filthy Nbi mats and buses, u feel so cleansed by the mint u ca n't help but close your eyes in satisfaction!) :)





So remember friends,no sleeping in the bathtub! Usingizi huaangusha hata ndovu sembuse wewe?! Na ukumbuke usingizi haijui kitanda! lol! Watu hulala even on the wheel driving and fatigued & it becomes fatal!!! So be CAREFUL not to doze off!!! :)

Nice evening ya'al





See photos.