NASA will not win any election in Kenya, not even in August – RAILA is a perennial loser.

A prominent Jubilee MP has said the National Super Alliance (NASA) is just a coalition of lazy politicians who are only interested with power without caring the plight of Kenyans.





Speaking on Monday , Kirinyaga Central MP, David Gitare, said former Senator Otieno Kajwang, who was the Immigration Minister in the coalition Government, helped register people under 18 years in the run-up to the 2013 elections but that did not prevent Jubilee from winning.





Gitare also asked CORD principal, Raila Odinga, to stop making sensational claims that Jubilee Party will rig the election by giving IDs to people below the age of 18.





He said such statements can trigger violence and urged the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) chairman, Francis Kaparo, to investigate Raila Odinga.





“Raila is a perennial loser and he will remain the opposition leader,” Gitare said.





