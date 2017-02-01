NASA will change Kenya for good within 90 days - RAILA causes panic in State House again

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has made a stunning promise to Kenyans if he is elected President under the National Super Alliance (NASA) come August General Election.





Addressing members of the Maasai community in Kajiado and Narok, Raila pledged that NASA will reform the country within 90 days after taking power.





Raila accused Jubilee of lack of political goodwill to fulfill promises it made to Kenyans four years down the line due to runaway corruption.





The former PM termed NASA as the antidote for the ills that have been affecting the country under President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, including corruption, tribalism and marginalization.





“It is just six months for Jubilee to go home yet it is not keen on delivering its pledges. They promised you laptops, employment, roads and health. Have you seen them,” Raila asked his supporters.





Raila vowed to fix the country if NASA wins and urged Kenyans to give him the opportunity to serve them.





The Kenyan DAILY POST