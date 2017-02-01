NASA starts crumbling like the tower of Babel as KALONZO’s men insult RAILA publicly.

Just days after the first major rally by the opposition super-alliance NASA in Bomet, fresh details have emerged over how former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is preparing to bolt out of the alliance if he is not named the NASA presidential candidate.





Over the last one week, Kalonzo has been insisting that he is the most suitable Presidential candidate to fly the opposition flag in 2017.





However in the preliminary NASA line up, Kalonzo is not even mentioned as one of the presidential contenders.





This move has infuriated Kalonzo and his men and they have now resulted to abuses and threats.





Kalonzo's political advisor, Benji Ndolo has started hurling abuses at CORD leader, Raila Odinga, saying he is acting as if he is the NASA presidential candidate.





“Meeting IEBC at Capitol Hill presupposes Raila is the candidate n furthers the Kenyatta/ Odinga stale ping pong. Get creative NaSA!” Benji Ndolo said.





Also former Deputy Speaker, Farah Maalim Mohamed, indirectly abused Raila Odinga saying Kalonzo is not a person of vitendawilis or empty rhetoric like Raila.





“Granted SKM can't play soccer in a public rally or excite people with parables & vitendawili but has powerful integrity & public experience,” Maalim said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST