NASA is here to stay and I cannot join Jubilee, how can I support UHURU/ RUTO? WETANGULA

Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has dismissed claims by Jubilee leaders that the National Super Alliance Party (NASA) will soon disintegrate.





In a press briefing in Eldoret on Friday, Wetangula who is also the Bungoma Senator said that the alliance will stay intact until the August 8th General Election and those spreading such rumours are prophets of doom.





“It's very sad that despite our opposition outfit getting stronger day by day, some Jubilee party leaders are out there spreading the gospel of our downfall. They should go to hell," Wetangula said.





"We are more united than ever and soon we will unveil our presidential candidate to battle Jubilee's Uhuru Kenyatta. This is the only party that has the national outlook that will transform the country,” Wetangula added.





He however urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers and register as voters for them to be eligible voters in the forth coming elections.





The Kenyan DAILY POST