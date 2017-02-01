NASA given a secret of defeating UHURU and his Jubilee in August - They must do this or else…

Leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) have been asked to stick together if they have to defeat Jubilee in the coming polls.





In an open letter to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu told the four to remain united and form a formidable Opposition that will defeat Jubilee or go separate ways and fail terribly.





Mruttu noted that forming NASA was a crucial step in building a strong democratic nation that follows the footsteps of established democracies in the world.





“I write to you on behalf of many Kenyans from different walks of life and from many Counties along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway. These Kenyans have shared with me crucial insights on our Governance system and they sought me to press on for unity among the four leaders,” Mruttu said in his letter to NASA principals.



