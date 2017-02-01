NAMWAMBA tells his former boss, RAILA ODINGA, he is being uncouth in doing this!

Budalangi MP, Ababu Namwamba, has told CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to stop criticizing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying the commission needs a conducive environment to prepare for the August 8 th General Elections.





In an interview with a local daily on Monday , Namwamba who is a former ODM Secretary General said Raila and his men should allow the IEBC to carry out its duties and deliver credible polls.





“They cannot work well when they are getting criticized barely days after coming to office. It would auger well if they settle first and learn the systems before we begin condemning them,” Namwamba said.





“They should stop this tendency of crying anyhow blaming the referee on unimaginary fears. It is bad to be throwing stones whenever we have a new commission yet we are not giving them time to settle down on,” Namwamba added.





Namwamba however urged the commission to move fast and address many of the fears touching on its preparedness to handle the August polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST